Quantcast

Md. Senate committee considers complicated health care changes

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter February 21, 2018

ANNAPOLIS -- Maryland lawmakers were still making changes to a bill designed to stabilize the individual health insurance market hours before a hearing Wednesday, demonstrating the complexity of finding a solution to federal health care changes. Late changes to a bill presented to the Senate Finance Committee allowed it to dovetail with several other bills designed ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo