Miles & Stockbridge announces new leadership

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 21, 2018

Miles & Stockbridge PC opened a new chapter on Wednesday as it named Nancy W. Greene as chairman, making her the first woman to lead the Baltimore-based firm in its 86-year history. Joseph W. Hovermill, who has served as president and chief operating officer since 2015, was named president and chief executive officer of the ...

