NOW HIRING: ASSISTANT STATE PROSECUTOR

Opening for Assistant State Prosecutor: Minimum requirements: member of the Maryland Bar with at least five years of prosecutorial and criminal jury trial experience and excellent written and verbal communication skills. Salary range – $70’s to mid 80’s (depending on experience and qualifications) plus State benefits. Responsible for investigation and prosecution of public corruption, multi-jurisdictional offenses and election law cases.