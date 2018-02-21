Sarah Honig | Crosby Marketing Communications

Sarah Honig has joined Crosby Marketing Communications as a director, senior strategist.

She will play an important role in the company’s growing work with organizations that serve the military and veteran community, including Military OneSource, the Department of Defense’s flagship digital services platform that supports service members and their families across the globe.

Honig has deep communications agency and military-related experience, most recently serving as a senior director, communications and media relations at Reingold, where her clients included the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, and National Assessment Governing Board.

She also developed and managed three U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs campaigns that were designed to decrease tobacco use among veterans, aide health informatics adoption in VA medical centers and recruit mental health professionals to join VA’s workforce.

Prior to Reingold, Honig was the director of media and agency relations for the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools.

