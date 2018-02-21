Towson rehab center earns 3-year CARF accreditation

Share this: Email

Towson-based The Resource Group Counseling and Education Center has been accredited for a period of three years for three substance use disorder treatment programs by CARF. CARF, formerly known as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, accredited the intensive outpatient addictions treatment programs for both adolescents and adults, along with the outpatient addictions treatment program ...