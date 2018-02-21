Walker & Dunlop closes $34.425M loan for Class A multifamily property

Share this: Email

Bethesda-based commercial real estate services and finance companu Walker & Dunlop Inc. closed a $34.425 million U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development loan Wednesday for Meridian Parkside, a Class A multifamily property in Newport News, Virginia. Dwight D. Dunton III of Bonaventure Realty Group and Phillip R. Roper III purchased the property in 2016. Walker & Dunlop worked in partnership with HUD's Baltimore office ...