Walker & Dunlop closes $34.425M loan for Class A multifamily property

By: Daily Record Staff February 21, 2018

Bethesda-based commercial real estate services and finance companu Walker & Dunlop Inc. closed a $34.425 million U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development loan Wednesday for Meridian Parkside, a Class A multifamily property in Newport News, Virginia. Dwight D. Dunton III of Bonaventure Realty Group and Phillip R. Roper III purchased the property in 2016. Walker & Dunlop worked in partnership with HUD's Baltimore office ...

