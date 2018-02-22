Quantcast

Archdiocese of Baltimore adopts student digital learning program

By: Daily Record Staff February 22, 2018

The Archdiocese of Baltimore’s Department of Catholic Schools has entered into a new six-year partnership with Discovery Education, a provider of digital content and professional development for K-12 classrooms, to create digital learning environments that reflect students’ experiences with technology outside the classroom. Through this collaboration, teachers and students in 41 of Archdiocesan schools will receive ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo