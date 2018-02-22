Quantcast

Baltimore gas prices drop 4 cents

By: Daily Record Staff February 22, 2018

The average price for a gallon of gas in Baltimore dropped 4 cents this week to an average of $2.48, according to data released Thursday by AAA Mid-Atlantic. Gas prices dropped in Maryland across the state dropped by an average of 3 cents to $2.51 a gallon for regular unleaded. The national average dropped 2 cents ...

