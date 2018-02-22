Quantcast

Kamenetz chooses Valerie Ervin as running mate in Md governor’s race

By: Associated Press February 22, 2018

PIKESVILLE — Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, a Democratic candidate for governor, has announced that former Montgomery County Council President Valerie Ervin will join his campaign as a candidate for lieutenant governor. Kamenetz said Thursday that Ervin — if elected — would become Maryland's first female African-American lieutenant governor. Ervin served two terms on the council, including ...

