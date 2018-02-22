Quantcast

Lord Baltimore Hotel to go dog-friendly in March

By: Daily Record Staff February 22, 2018

The Lord Baltimore Hotel, 20 W Baltimore St., will allow guests to bring their canine companions with them for their stay at the hotel beginning March 1. The 23-floor, 440-room hotel has designated two floors with rooms specially designed for furry friends featuring dog beds, food and water bowls and a special house-made dog-friendly amenity. Guests with ...

