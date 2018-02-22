Quantcast

Md. winery’s chili cookoff to benefit Humane Society of Kent County

By: Daily Record Staff February 22, 2018

Crow Vineyard & Winery will bring back its chili cookoff event March 18 from noon to 4 p.m. as a fundraiser to help the Humane Society of Kent County. Guests at the winery, 12441 Vansants Corner Road in Kennedyville, will be able to sample and vote for their favorite chili prepared by seven local chefs from ...

