Nancy Guyther | MPT

Nancy Guyther has been promoted to the newly created role of director of research and media placement with Maryland Public Television.

She will maintain her previous duties as research manager while assuming additional responsibilities within MPT.

Guyther joined MPT in 2010 as the organization’s research manager. In this role, Guyther maintains responsibility for compiling and organizing all ratings analyses utilized by MPT’s sales, local programming, and national syndication teams. She also negotiates license agreements with media service providers, conducts training sessions for sales teams and media seminars for clients, publishes an internal newsletter on industry trends, and acts as the station’s primary marketing and research liaison for the Public Broadcasting Service.

In addition to fulfilling these previous duties, Guyther is now relied upon to plan paid media campaigns, orchestrate and monitor media buys, and conduct analysis of each media buy at the conclusion of its lifecycle. Her work is integral to increasing the engagement, efficiency and effectiveness of MPT and external customer media campaigns.

Prior to joining MPT, Guyther ran her own media consulting business, The Consultant’s Room, for six years. She also has held vice president positions at both CE Retail and McCann-Erickson Worldwide.

She began her career as a media buyer/planner for Smith, Burke, and Azzam in Baltimore and then as associate media director for DDB Needham Worldwide in Washington.

Guyther, an alumna of Towson University, resides in Baltimore.

