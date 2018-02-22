ADVERTISEMENT

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.

PARALEGAL

STATEWIDE ADVOCACY SUPPORT UNIT

Foreclosure Legal Assistance Project – Temporary Full Time

Screen clients for eligibility; Conduct preliminary and subsequent interviews with clients; Make referrals, as appropriate; Schedule appointments, hearings, etc.; Conduct factual investigation and legal research; Resolve problems of clients; Prepare documents and correspondence; Assist in or develop case theory and strategy for the representation of clients; Provide community and institutional outreach and education; Perform other duties, as assigned within the scope of the essential functions of the position. Must have basic written and oral communication skills and must demonstrate potential to perform duties of a paralegal. Associates or Bachelor’s Degree in Law or Paralegal Studies; Master’s of Laws Degree; Computer Proficiency in Microsoft Office, Case Management Software. Spanish language proficiency desirable.