Perman suggests professional organizations boycott pro-gun states

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter February 22, 2018

University of Maryland, Baltimore President Jay A. Perman wants to use economic pressure to compel states to adopt stricter gun-control regulations. In an open letter to the university community, Perman said he will ask professional and scientific groups to which he belongs to consider a state’s gun-control laws when choosing where to hold meetings and conferences. “I ...

