STAFF ATTORNEY FULL-TIME

MARYLAND LEGAL AID

The Statewide Advocacy Support Unit offers a full-time position for attorney with 3 to 5 years of experience to assist elderly victims and survivors of domestic violence, victims’ rights, and sexual assault in seeking protective orders, longer term family law cases such as divorce and/or custody, and assisting with other issues such as housing and consumer issues that are related to the violence or abuse. Grant funded position awarded through the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA), administered through the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention. This contract may be available through September 30, 2018 . Three to five years civil litigation experience is required. Admitted to practice in the State of Maryland required. Spanish language proficiency desirable.