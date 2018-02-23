Quantcast

Former Anne Arundel executive jailed for misconduct files for Md. House seat

By: Associated Press February 23, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — Former Anne Arundel County Executive John Leopold, who resigned in 2013 after being convicted of misconduct in office, filed Friday to run for a seat in the House of Delegates in District 31B. Leopold, a 74-year-old Republican, spent 30 days in jail after a judge found him guilty of using members of his security ...

