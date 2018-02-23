Quantcast

Hammer & Nails to open Owings Mills location

By: Daily Record Staff February 23, 2018

Hammer & Nails Grooming Shop for Guys, a men’s grooming shop that provides hand and foot grooming, haircuts and shaves, will open its first location in Owings Mills at 10209 Grand Central Ave., Suite 112, on Saturday. In celebration of the Owings Mills location, community members are invited to attend the soft opening event from 10 ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo