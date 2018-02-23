Hammer & Nails to open Owings Mills location

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Hammer & Nails Grooming Shop for Guys, a men’s grooming shop that provides hand and foot grooming, haircuts and shaves, will open its first location in Owings Mills at 10209 Grand Central Ave., Suite 112, on Saturday. In celebration of the Owings Mills location, community members are invited to attend the soft opening event from 10 ...