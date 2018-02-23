Quantcast

Lawsuit says Maryland ambulance company overbilled Medicare

By: Associated Press February 23, 2018

Federal authorities are investigating an allegation that a private ambulance company knowingly overbilled Medicare on thousands of nonemergency trips.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo