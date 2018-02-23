Quantcast

Justice seeks to revoke citizenship of Maryland man

By: Associated Press February 23, 2018

The U.S. Justice Department has filed a denaturalization lawsuit against a Maryland man who authorities say concealed his sexual abuse of a child.

