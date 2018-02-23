Quantcast

By: Jobs February 23, 2018

ADVERTISEMENT

PERSONAL INJURY ATTORNEY

Alperstein & Diener, P.A., a mid-size downtown Baltimore City law firm, is seeking an attorney to work in our Personal Injury Department. Minimum 3-5 years experience in auto/general negligence. Applicant must be proficient in both District and Circuit Court litigation. We offer excellent benefits. Parking included.

Please send resume and salary requirements to:
wsa@alpersteinlaw.com

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo