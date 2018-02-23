ADVERTISEMENT
PERSONAL INJURY ATTORNEY
Alperstein & Diener, P.A., a mid-size downtown Baltimore City law firm, is seeking an attorney to work in our Personal Injury Department. Minimum 3-5 years experience in auto/general negligence. Applicant must be proficient in both District and Circuit Court litigation. We offer excellent benefits. Parking included.
Please send resume and salary requirements to:
wsa@alpersteinlaw.com
