Point Breeze Credit Union donates nearly $7K to Carroll Hospital Foundation

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Hunt Valley-based Point Breeze Credit Union recently made two donations totaling nearly $7,000 to the Carrol Hospital Foundation. The first grant came as part of Point Breeze Credit Union’s Community Care Challenge, where Carroll Hospital Foundation was named a runner-up. Point Breeze donated $1,935, in honor of the year the credit union was founded, toward the foundation’s community ...