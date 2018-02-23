Quantcast

Point Breeze Credit Union donates nearly $7K to Carroll Hospital Foundation

By: Daily Record Staff February 23, 2018

Hunt Valley-based Point Breeze Credit Union recently made two donations totaling nearly $7,000 to the Carrol Hospital Foundation. The first grant came as part of Point Breeze Credit Union’s Community Care Challenge, where Carroll Hospital Foundation was named a runner-up. Point Breeze donated $1,935, in honor of the year the credit union was founded, toward the foundation’s community ...

