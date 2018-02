Steve Ziger, a co-founder of Ziger/Snead Architects, is the only Baltimore-based architect to be elevated to the American Institute of Architects College of Fellows this year.

Ziger, according to a news release, was awarded the honor for “promoting the aesthetic, scientific, and practical efficiency of the profession.”

His notable projects include:

AIA selected 152 members to be elevated to the college in 2018. Of the AIA’s 90,000 members only 4 percent have been named fellows.