Baltimore gas prices drop again

By: Daily Record Staff February 26, 2018

The price of gas went down another 3 cents last week in Baltimore and had dropped 12 cents in the past month, according to data released Monday by AAA Mid-Atlantic. The average price of a gallon of unleaded regular gas was $2.46, down from $2.49 a week ago. Frederick saw the largest drop this week at ...

