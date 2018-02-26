Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation raises $4.4M at 14th annual Aspire Gala

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation raised $4.4 million at its 14th annual Aspire Gala Feb. 23 at the Marriott Waterfront in Baltimore as it honored former Baltimore Ravens player Jonathan Ogden and former University of Maryland head basketball coach Gary Williams. The event is one of the largest single-day fundraising events in Maryland and will support the Ripken ...