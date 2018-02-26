Quantcast

Columbia developer breaks ground on Las Vegas stadium

By: Daily Record Staff February 26, 2018

The Howard Hughes Corp., which owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential and mixed use real estate in Columbia and throughout the U.S., broke ground on a 10,000-seat baseball stadium in Summerlin, Nevada as the future home for the Las Vegas 51s, a member of the Pacific Coast League and the Triple-A affiliate of the New ...

