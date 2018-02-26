Heather Fretz | Nevins & Associates

Heather Fretz has joined Nevins & Associates as an assistant account executive.

She will assist on day to day tasks to further client goals. Her experience includes social media, media relations and writing marketing collateral.

Before joining the Nevins team, Fretz was a freelance writer for magazines, nonprofits, grassroot campaigns and startups. Her previous experience includes interning with the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, Lancaster Against Pipelines, Broadpath Public Relations and WCAU-TV in Philadelphia.

Fretz earned a bachelor’s degree in communication studies from Millersville University with a minor in political science

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.