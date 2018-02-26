Quantcast

Live Casino & Hotel celebrates fifth annual Black History Heroes Awards

By: Daily Record Staff February 26, 2018

The Cordish Companies’ Live Casino & Hotel and the Maryland Washington Minority Companies Association celebrated the fifth annual Black History Heroes Awards Feb. 26 at Live Center Stage in Hanover in celebration of Black History Month. The ceremony recognized 10 Maryland and Washington business and community leaders who have contributed to their communities and citizens in a ...

