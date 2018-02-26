Quantcast

Md. top court: Pretrial letter satisfies discharge-of-counsel request

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 26, 2018

A defendant’s pretrial letter to the circuit court clerk’s office expressing dissatisfaction with his attorney triggers the requirement that a judge ask why and whether he wants to fire the lawyer, Maryland’s top court has unanimously ruled in overturning child sexual-abuse convictions.

