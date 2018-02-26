Quantcast

Supreme Court justices clash over mandatory union fees

By: Bloomberg February 26, 2018

Members of the U.S. Supreme Court clashed sharply Monday over the right of public-sector workers to refuse to pay union fees, while the justice who will cast the deciding vote kept silent during an hour-long argument. Justice Neil Gorsuch, President Donald Trump's appointee who is serving his first full term, is poised to break the tie ...

