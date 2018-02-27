Quantcast

Partnerships driving diversity both ways in Maryland

Larger companies find benefits from helping smaller, minority-owned firms grow

By: Special to The Daily Record Sarah Ensor February 27, 2018

Maryland companies have discovered that strategic partnerships between larger organizations and small, minority-owned businesses can yield benefits for both.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo