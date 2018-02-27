Quantcast

Bills would develop tracking for rape kits, alter evidence requirements at trial

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 27, 2018

Maryland lawmakers are being asked to approve a bill that would allow a task force on sexual assault evidence kits to begin developing a tracking system to monitor progress of the kits as well as apply for federal funding. The Maryland Sexual Assault Evidence Kit Policy and Funding Committee, which was formed last year, is drafting ...

