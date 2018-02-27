Wilcoxon moving manufacturing to Frederick

Share this: Email

Wilcoxon Sensing Technologies has signed a 45,120-square-foot lease and will be moving its manufacturing, assembly and test equipment facility from Germantown to Frederick. The firm’s new facility is at 8435 Progress Drive in the Riverside Technology Park. Roughly 100 employees will work at the site that’s expected to open in the fall. “We were initially interested in ...