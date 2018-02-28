Quantcast

Provider audits are on the rise

By: Commentary: Barry F. Rosen and Leslie M. Cumber February 28, 2018

First of two parts There has been a rise in audit activity aimed at health care providers, due in no small part to auditors’ access to big data, which allows auditors to analyze more data in less time.  It is important, therefore, to understand (1) who the auditors are, (2) the kinds of audits they conduct, ...

