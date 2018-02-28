Quantcast

Gun-rights advocates bash Md.’s proposed bump stock ban

Hogan announces support for measure

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 28, 2018

ANNAPOLIS – Legislation to ban the possession or use of bump stocks on guns drew heavy criticism Wednesday from gun-rights advocates who said the bill could be dangerous for weaker shooters and turn sportsmen into criminals while doing nothing to prevent mass shootings. But supporters of the measure said banning the trigger enhancers would be a ...

