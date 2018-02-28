Quantcast

Busch presented with MICUA Presidents’ Award

By: Daily Record Staff February 28, 2018

Maryland House of Delegates Speaker Michael E. Busch received the Maryland Independent College & University Association’s Presidents’ Award Wednesday for his devotion to college access and the advancement of knowledge. The award is presented to leaders who have made contributions to independent higher education, advocated for college access and opportunity and student choice and who know ...

