Hogan proposes $175 million for school safety measures

Governor also urged ban on bump stocks, said he's support 'red flag' measure

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 28, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan Wednesday vowed to pump up to $175 million into school safety projects as part of a multi-faceted proposal he said was aimed at making schools safer in the wake of a mass shooting at a Florida high school. The money comes with a catch. Hogan wants the legislature to pass his bill ...

