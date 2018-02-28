Quantcast

Hrabowski to receive lifetime achievement award

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter February 28, 2018

University of Maryland, Baltimore County President Freeman A. Hrabowski III will receive the American Council on Education’s Lifetime Achievement Award next month at the council’s annual meeting in Washington. Hrabowski has led the university since 1992, presiding over its rise as a prominent university in the region. "I am honored to accept this award on behalf of ...

