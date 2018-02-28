Quantcast

Maryland predicts Amazon HQ2 would add $17B to its economy

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer February 28, 2018

Maryland predicts Amazon’s HQ2 project, which is looking at Montgomery County as one of its 20 finalists, would add $17 billion annually to the state’s economic activity. The figure comes from an economic impact study commissioned by the Maryland Department of Commerce and Montgomery County. | WHERE SHOULD HQ2 GO? | The list is down to 20 competitors. ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo