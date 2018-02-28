Quantcast

‘MAGA’ hats or #MeToo at polls? Justices appear split

Supreme Court to decide on century-old Minnesota law governing Election Day attire

By: Bloomberg February 28, 2018

The U.S. Supreme Court appears divided on the right of people to wear "Make America Great Again" hats or #MeToo buttons when they vote. Hearing arguments Wednesday in a case that could redefine First Amendment rights on Election Day, the justices scrutinized a Minnesota law that bars political apparel at the polls. They peppered the lawyers ...

