The Daily Record launches 2018 Reader Rankings awards

One year ago this month, The Daily Record introduced Reader Rankings to Maryland’s business and legal professionals. More than 145 winners in over 45 categories were recognized by readers who cast their ballots for the companies they found the best of the best.

Reader Rankings returns for 2018, but with some changes and additions – including a July gala that will celebrate nominees and the winners.

This year, the recognition program will ask readers not only to vote for their favorite companies but to help identify which companies should be included on the ballot.

There will be two rounds of voting. The nominations round begins March 15 and runs through March 28, with nomination ballots online so they can be completed using any digital device. Online nominations will be limited to 1 voting ballot per day.

Voters can nominate companies in a variety of categories in the following areas:

Business Services

Entertainment & Leisure

Medical

Education

Law & Legal Services

Real Estate

Technology

The second round of voting will be multiple choice, with the top nominees from each category advancing to the ballot. This round of voting will start on April 30 and run through May 14.

“In 2017 The Daily Record launched Reader Rankings to invite our business and legal readers to participate in a voting process to give recognition to Maryland companies who provide outstanding services in a variety of categories,” said Daily Record Publisher Suzanne Fischer-Huettner. “The response was tremendous, so this year we are taking Reader Rankings up a notch and inviting our readers to participate two times during the process – nominating companies that are included on the list and then voting for the best companies.”

All of the nominees will be celebrated and the winners announced at the first annual Maryland Reader Rankings gala event in July.