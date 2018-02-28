Quantcast

With $250M from investors, Viela Bio out on its own

MedImmune unit says it plans to create 100 jobs in three to five years

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter February 28, 2018

MedImmune spun out Viela Bio as an independent biotechnology company with $250 million in Series A financing and six potential medicines, the companies announced Wednesday. Viela Bio will be based in Gaithersburg and will focus on inflammation and autoimmunity biologics, targeting pathways that are the root of disease. The company said it plans to create 100 jobs ...

