Yang Liu and Pan Zheng | UMD School of Medicine

Yang Liu, Ph.D and Pan Zheng, MD, PhD have joined the University of Maryland School of Medicine’s Institute of Human Virology.

Both have an academic appointment in the university’s department of surgery and will lead a team of top scientists at the Institute of Human Virology in the growing area of immune therapeutics for cancer treatment and organ transplantation.

The team includes a 19-person laboratory with eight faculty appointments as well as major public and private sector research funding. Liu’s contributions to the field include pioneering work in the concept of T cell co-stimulation and cancer immunity, the relationship between innate and adaptive immunity and non-self-discrimination by the innate immune system.

Many of Liu’s discoveries are being translated into immunotherapeutic approaches for cancer and autoimmune diseases, with a first-in-class immunotherapeutic now in a phase II clinical trial.

Zheng’s research includes tumor immunology, pathology, and stem cell biology. As a physician scientist, she specializes in translational research and has co-invented new approaches for immunotherapy of cancer, autoimmune diseases and stem cell aging, as well as therapeutic elimination of cancer stem cells.

