Quantcast

American Legion will appeal ‘Bladensburg Cross’ ruling to Supreme Court

4th Circuit says cross violates church-state separation

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 1, 2018

The American Legion will appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court a lower court’s ruling that a 40-foot-tall cross erected as a war memorial on state-owned land in Bladensburg violates the constitutional separation of church and state, though it is used to symbolize noble patriotic sacrifice. The path to the justices was cleared Thursday when the full ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo