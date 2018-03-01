Katie Deal | T. Rowe Price

Katie Deal, the Washington/Regulatory Associate Analyst at T. Rowe Price, has joined the board of directors with the Women’s Housing Coalition.

In her role, she interprets the market impact of policy decisions within and beyond the federal government.

Deal graduated from the University of Virginia where she studied political and social thought. Her thesis explored the evolution of public-private partnerships in affordable housing development.

While studying at UVA, Deal researched at Thriving Cities, a firm dedicated to building partnerships, fostering resources, and creating the coalitions that improve quality of life for a community’s residents. She also gained experience in urban design through UC Berkeley’s [IN]CITY Institute for Urban Planning.

Deal is an active member of Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake and United Way of Central Maryland, and was selected as a 2018 GIVE Fellow for Business Volunteers Maryland.

