Shannon Gardiner | GKV

Shannon Gardiner has been promoted to senior vice president and director of account management with GKV.

Gardiner joined GKV in 2010 with more than 15 years of advertising experience in various categories. She has since been responsible for managing key agency accounts in the health care and CPG categories, including CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield and several McCormick & Company brands.

As director of account management, Gardiner will continue to work with several key accounts while overseeing the activities of the account teams within the agency. She will also continue to aid in new business and interagency growth efforts.

