Sheehy Auto Stores buys Nottingham Ridge property

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer March 1, 2018

Sheehy Auto Stores has acquired more than five acres of land at the Nottingham Ridge development in White Marsh. The car dealer joins Royal Farms at the site, and both of the retailers are expected to open those locations later this year. Sheehy Auto Stores has several shops in the state including in Annapolis, Gaithersburg and Glen ...

