Quantcast

Wrongful convictions task force supports standardized compensation

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 1, 2018

A task force studying wrongful convictions in Maryland is asking state lawmakers to establish a more streamlined process for compensating and supporting people who have been exonerated, including establishing a standard amount of compensation per year of incarceration. Members of the the Task Force to Study Erroneous Conviction and Imprisonment, established last year by the General ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo