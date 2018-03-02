Quantcast

Fire breaks out in same building as Baltimore fire headquarters

By: Associated Press March 2, 2018

Baltimore firefighters probably made record time arriving at the scene of a recent fire. That's because it broke out in the building housing the fire department's headquarters.

