Judiciary removes police information from Case Search

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 2, 2018

The committee that develops Maryland's court rules made a change last summer allowing the removal of information about police officers from the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website that is now just coming to light. As of Thursday, the public could no longer search Case Search by a police officer's name to see their current and past cases, as ...

