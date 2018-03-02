Quantcast

MARK SMOOT v. DOUGLAS WANNALL

By: Daily Record Staff March 2, 2018

Trusts and estates -- Orphan's court decision -- Preclusive effect We are asked to decide whether an orphans’ court’s decision that certain real and personal assets belonged to a decedent individually, and not in her capacity as trustee, at the time of her death is entitled to preclusive effect. The Circuit Court for Baltimore County held ...

